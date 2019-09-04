Masoud Barzani welcomes French initiative on Syria, expresses concern for future of Kurds

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani has welcomed France’s initiative to begin talks on Syria but called on Paris to consider the future of the Syrian Kurds.

Barzani made the comments during a meeting on Wednesday with Olivier Decottignies, the new French Consul General to Erbil.

A delegation of French Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) met with President Bashar al-Assad in Syria last week to discuss the ongoing conflict in the country as well as other regional developments. France has also met with Syrian Kurdish leaders as well.

“President Barzani expressed support for the initiative by [French] President Emmanuel Macron on Syria and conveyed his concerns and observations to [Decottignies and his accompanying delegation] about the situation and future of the Kurdish people in Syria,” a statement on the KDP leader’s website read.