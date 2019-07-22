Top US commander visits SDF leadership in Syria amid Turkish threats

Nicholas A. Heras, a Fellow at the Center for a New American Security, said he believes the visit is meant to reassure the SDF that the US “still values its partnership,” and its “policy remains unwavering in the support for the SDF.”

The goal of the visit is also to send “Turkey a not too subtle signal to back down from [President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan’s threats against the SDF,” Heras told Kurdistan 24.

In a phone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated America’s support for the SDF.

Pompeo underlined the US government’s “obligation to ensure the protection of local partners working with the United States and the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.”

He also reaffirmed Washington’s “commitment to addressing Turkish security concerns along the Turkish-Syria border,” underscoring the delicate balancing act the US has long pursued in northeast Syria.

Bali previously told Kurdistan 24 that the SDF is ready for dialogue with Turkey if it stops its threats.

“Turkey is a neighbor country of Syria, and indeed it is important that this neighborhood is built on the base of brotherhood – that we would not be a threat to Turkey, likewise, Turkey will not be a threat to our region, and Turkey’s threat must be stopped,” the SDF official said.

According to Bali, the Syrian Kurdish forces have expressed their “readiness to engage in a dialogue on the base of mutual respect and acceptance” with Turkey.

“They [the US] have some proposals for us and other parties, including Turkey.”

As a result, some practical steps been achieved, the official said, “but we hope that these steps will interpret into political outcomes in the framework of a joint dialogue.”

