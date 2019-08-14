Iran arrests British-Kurdish academic in Tehran

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kameel Ahmady, a British-Kurdish academic originally from the city of Mahabad in Iran, was arrested on Sunday and jailed in the infamous Evin prison in Tehran on unclear charges.

Ahmady’s wife, Shafagh Rahmani, posted on her Instagram account that she was informed he would be jailed for “at least one month.” Charges against Ahmady for which he was detained remain unclear.

“With this [...], we are seeing a continuation of a pattern of arrests by Iranian authorities of dual nationals, and others with ties to the West, is that is increasingly extending into the world of academia as well,” said Gissou Nia, a human rights lawyer and nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council focused on Iran, told Kurdistan 24.

While human rights defenders are aware that Iran can be unsafe, academics have remained in somewhat of a gray area. Ahmady himself worked on research for years in Iran without even the threat of an arrest.

"My husband was granted British citizenship 25 years ago but has been living in Iran for the past fifteen years," Ms. Rahmani told Radio Farda on Wednesday.

He is not the only academic who has been jailed, however. Others academics with dual nationality have been detained, such as the French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, who was arrested in July of this year. Chinese-American academic, Xiyue Wang, has been in jail in Iran since 2016.