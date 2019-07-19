Turkish jets bomb outskirts of Kurdish refugee camp in disputed Makhmour

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish warplanes early on Friday shelled areas close to a refugee camp based outside the disputed town of Makhmour in northern Iraq, with several people reported to be injured, according to a local source.

Makhmour is a town 60 kilometers (40 miles) southwest of the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil. It hosts a camp for some 12,000 Kurdish refugees who fled Turkish persecution in the early 1990s.

The camp is administrated by affiliates of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a group that Turkey, the EU, and the US have designated as a “terrorist organization.”

There were at least three rounds of shelling by Turkish jets starting around midnight, injuring several people, the source told Kurdistan 24, stating the strikes targeted sites on Qerechukh Mountain in the vicinity of the refugee camp.