Kurdistan Region Asayish shut down ‘Hitler Restaurant’ until owner changes name

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdish Asayish (security) has shut down a restaurant in the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province and have asked the owner to change the controversial name “Hitler Restaurant.”

A source from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) told Kurdistan 24 that “Nazism and racism would not be tolerated in the autonomous Kurdish region, and such actions are against the law.”

“The Kurdistan Regional Government does not promote such ideology,” the source added.

The owner told local Kurdish media that the decision to name his restaurant after the German dictator, Adolf Hitler, was a marketing scheme so that customers could come to his store.

Employees began to take down the controversial signage hours after the KRG decision.