Four militia members killed as Iraq launches anti-ISIS operation in Diyala

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – As Iraqi forces began a new operation targeting Islamic State fighters in the eastern province of Diyala on Friday, four members of Public Mobilization Force (PMF) militias were reported killed in an explosion.

According to local media, an improvised explosive device (IED) in the vicinity of the town of Sa'diya detonated, killing the four, among them the PMF intelligence chief in the province.

The incident occurred just hours after the Iraqi military, counter-terrorism units, and the PMF launched the operation aimed at locating and confronting Islamic State militants that remain in Diyala.

Despite such concerted efforts, the extremist group remains active and carries out regular attacks in surrounding areas, especially in villages and out-of-the-way regions where security forces have difficulty monitoring its fighter’s movements.

Though Iraq declared victory against the Islamic State in December 2017, it continues to carry out attacks which include bombings, assassinations, and kidnappings in several provinces across the nation.