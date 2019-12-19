Cathedral ISIS destroyed in Iraq’s largest Christian town to be rebuilt in 2020

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – One of the largest Cathedrals in Iraq is set to be rebuilt in 2020 after it was damaged in the war against the so-called Islamic State.

The Great Al-Tahira Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Qaraqosh (Bakhdida), located southeast of Mosul, was destroyed after members of the Islamic State set it on fire when the terror group controlled the region in 2014.

Five years later, the Cathedral is set to be rebuilt with help from the non-profit group, Aid to the Church in Need, according to Georges Jahola, a parish priest from Bakhdida.

“It is a very significant church because it was built from the donations of local people, agricultural workers,” Jahola told the Catholic News Agency.