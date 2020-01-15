German delegation meets with top Kurdistan Region officials

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with a delegation from Germany’s Federal Foreign Office, headed by Philipp Ackermann, Director-General for Near and Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

During their meeting, Barzani and Ackermann discussed the most recent developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, with both sides emphasizing the significance of continuing cooperation between the autonomous region and Germany, particularly against the ongoing threat posed by the Islamic State.

“Prime Minister Barzani stated that the Kurdistan Region will remain a dependable ally in the region and an advocate of peace and stability,” read a statement on the KRG website, which added that the German delegation “praised the Kurdistan Region for its role in de-escalating recent tensions in the Middle East.”

It continued, “Prime Minister Barzani affirmed that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is committed to the security of its people. He emphasized that the international community must continue to support the Kurdistan Region and Iraq in their fight against terrorism.”

Erbil-Baghdad ties were the focus of another segment of the meeting, including an in-depth exchange about “KRG's ongoing and constructive engagement” between the federal and regional governments.