German delegation meets with top Kurdistan Region officials

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with a delegation from Germany’s Federal Foreign Office, headed by Philipp Ackermann, Director-General for Near and Middle East, Africa and Latin America.
During their meeting, Barzani and Ackermann discussed the most recent developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, with both sides emphasizing the significance of continuing cooperation between the autonomous region and Germany, particularly against the ongoing threat posed by the Islamic State.
“Prime Minister Barzani stated that the Kurdistan Region will remain a dependable ally in the region and an advocate of peace and stability,” read a statement on the KRG website, which added that the German delegation “praised the Kurdistan Region for its role in de-escalating recent tensions in the Middle East.”
It continued, “Prime Minister Barzani affirmed that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is committed to the security of its people. He emphasized that the international community must continue to support the Kurdistan Region and Iraq in their fight against terrorism.”
Erbil-Baghdad ties were the focus of another segment of the meeting, including an in-depth exchange about “KRG's ongoing and constructive engagement” between the federal and regional governments.
The German delegation also met with the president of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, who reiterated the KRG’s efforts to de-escalate current tensions and restoring peace and stability.
“We do not wish that Iraq becomes a battleground for settling disputes and rivalries among regional and global powers,” said the regional president's media office.
“The meeting centered around the latest developments in Iraq and their impact, the threat and danger of a resurgence of terrorism, Baghdad-Erbil relations, and the continuous dialogue to resolve pending issues between the KRG and the federal government.”
Editing by John J. Catherine
