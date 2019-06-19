Newest rocket attacks hit Iraqi military base in Mosul, foreign oil firms in Basra

The “locally-made” missile was fired across the Tigris River and landed in an open area in a base in the west bank of the city but claimed no casualties, Nineveh Operations Command director, Nu’man al-Zubei’I, said in a statement following the incident. He gave no further details.

Security sources told local media that the attack was carried out using Katyusha rockets which landed on the Presidential Palace of Mosul—a residential complex of former dictator Saddam Hussein— currently used as a US-Iraqi military training compound, hosting US instructors.

Local outlets also published pictures they purported were of the launch pad used in the attack. In the pictures, Iraqi military personnel can be seen inspecting the site along with a large launch pad in an undisclosed area.

Iraq’s Security Media Cell in a statement noted the rocket landed near the Nineveh Operation Command’s headquarters, without causing any serious damages or casualties.

On Wednesday early morning, another Katyusha rocket hit the site of the residential and operations headquarters of several global major oil firms, including US giant Exxon Mobil, near Iraq’s southern city of Basra, injuring three people.