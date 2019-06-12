ISIS carries out rare attack in Shingal region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Islamic State on Wednesday claimed responsibility for an attack against the Shingal Resistance Units (YBS) in Sinjar, an armed group affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The semi-official Islamic State media outlet, Amaq, claimed itsfighters ambushed a “military unit of the PKK” on Tuesday and then detonated a car bomb against a group of PKK forces near the al-Jazira complex in the vicinity of Sinjar (Shingal) mountain.

The terror group claimed it also targeted a house and detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that targeted a YBS vehicle.

Following the incident, the YBS deployed more forces to the area, prompting Islamic State fighters to withdraw, but not before they set-off another car bomb.

Local media said the Islamic State fighters attacked a YBS position near the village of Hellus in Madiwan town at around 5:45 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

The attack was carried out with four bomb-laden vehicles.

However, the local media reported that the attack was repelled, and the car bomb was destroyed before it reached its target.

The attack comes after wildfires plagued farmlands in Shingal, including the destruction of 79 mass graves that contain the remains of Yezidis (Ezidis) who suffered genocide in August 2014 at the hands of the terror group.

In late May, Islamic State-run magazine Naba claimed responsibility for fires in Syria and Iraq and said the goal was to hit the “farms of the apostates.”

On Wednesday, the YBS said it carried out operations in coordination with the Iraqi army against the Islamic State in the area.