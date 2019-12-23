Car bomb kills 2 Iraqi soldiers, wounds one in western Anbar

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two soldiers were killed and another wounded when a car bomb parked on a side road exploded on Monday in the town of Al-Qa’im in western Iraq.

The blast occurred on the T-1 road and targeted a patrol of the Eighth Division of the Iraqi army, according to a statement by the security media cell.

The media cell said the patrol personnel were suspicious of the vehicle and began to search it. While doing so, the car exploded, killing two of them and wounding an officer.

“The search continues for the terrorist elements that carried out this criminal act,” the statement said.

Al-Qa’im is located to the west of Anbar, on the Syrian border, and has been the scene of the fiercest battles between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in recent years.