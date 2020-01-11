Iraq's outgoing PM meets with senior Kurdistan Region officials in Erbil visit

In the meeting, President Nechirvan Barzani “reiterated that Iraq should not become a battleground for settling rivalries among regional and international powers” amid ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, a statement on the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Presidency website read.

Both leaders agreed that all sides must work together to de-escalate the tensions and work toward stability and security in Iraq, it added.

Further cooperation and coordination between Peshmerga and Iraqi security forces, particularly in the disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad, to prevent the re-emergence of the so-called Islamic State led another part of their meeting.

In a separate gathering on Saturday, Abdul Mahdi met his Kurdistan Region counterpart, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.